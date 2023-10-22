Manchester United misfit spotted breaking loan club’s rules in Spain

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly been spotted breaking Getafe manager Jose Bordalas’ rules whilst out on loan in Spain.

Greenwood is working on getting his career back on track with La Liga side Getafe this season after losing his place in the Man Utd squad due to off the pitch issues and allegations against him.

However, Greenwood may now be taking a bit of a risk after being spotted grabbing burgers from Burger King even though junk food is banned by his loan side’s manager, according to the Sun.

The 22-year-old looked a huge talent in his early days at Old Trafford, and it will be interesting to see if his spell in Spanish football can help him revive what could have been a promising career.

The Sun quote sources as stating Greenwood is happy with life at Getafe, but he is surely walking a bit of tightrope as it is, so could do without breaking rules like this so soon after joining.