Newcastle moving to sign two-time Real Madrid Champions League winner

Newcastle United are expected to make signing a new midfielder a ‘top priority’ once the January transfer window opens.

Having only joined Newcastle in the summer from AC Milan in a deal worth £55 million, Tonali’s absence, which will be decided soon, is expected to see him out for a lengthy period of time, and with the mid-season window set to open in a little over two months, the northeast giants must now identify a suitable long-term replacement.

And according to recent reports from the Spanish media, one player the Magpies are keen to bring to St. James’ Park is Real Madrid playmaker and former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos.

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing up making Los Blancos a £17.4 million offer once the January transfer window opens in the New Year, and while that may sound like a potentially shrewd piece of business, there are no guarantees Madrid will accept.

Ceballos has yet to start a La Liga game this campaign, but he does still have four years left on his contract so any kind of mid-season offer is going to have to be worth it for Madrid, who have a history of being tough negotiators.