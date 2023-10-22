Sir Jim Ratcliffe already has one key signing coming to Man United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £1.3billion bid to buy 25% of Manchester United is yet to be approved by the club’s board but it is expected, and it looks like the INEOS CEO is going to bring one of the most highly-regarded Sporting Directors in football with him.

According to Sam Wallace, former Monaco Sporting Director Paul Mitchell is in line to take up that role at Man United once Ratcliffe is through the door at Old Trafford.

The 42-year-old is said to be very keen on the job and has recently moved into a new house in the north west of England. INEOS were very keen to have him at Nice, reports Ben Jacobs, but now look set to bring the Englishman with them to Man United.

? Paul Mitchell is in line to become the new sporting director of Manchester United. (Source: @SamWallaceTel) pic.twitter.com/cPT8of9fl0 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 22, 2023

Ratcliffe is set to take over the sporting side of the club and therefore, tasked with helping Man United be competitive on the pitch. New signings will need to be made in order to do that and having wasted plenty of money throughout recent years, Mitchell will likely help them make smarter decisions.

It is wise that the British businessman doesn’t make these decisions himself, as Todd Boehly did upon his arrival at Chelsea, and it looks like he will put together a strong recruitment team as part of the process to take Man United back to the top of the English game.