Video: 17-year-old scores with his first touch on dream Barcelona debut

Marc Guiu had a debut to remember for Barcelona scoring with his first touch of the game.

The 17-year-old snatched a crucial win for his side in the 79th minute when he scored immediately after coming off the bench against Athletic Club.

Guiu was played clean through on goal just after coming on, one-on-one with the goalkeeper the the young star steadied himself before slotting past Unai Simon in goal.

The win now takes the Catalan club within one point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.

