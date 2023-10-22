Video: 17-year-old scores with his first touch on dream Barcelona debut

Marc Guiu had a debut to remember for Barcelona scoring with his first touch of the game.

The 17-year-old snatched a crucial win for his side in the 79th minute when he scored immediately after coming off the bench against Athletic Club.

Guiu was played clean through on goal just after coming on, one-on-one with the goalkeeper the the young star steadied himself before slotting past Unai Simon in goal.

The win now takes the Catalan club within one point of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

INCREDIBLE!! 🤩 It’s a fairytale start to life in LaLiga for 17-year-old Marc Guiu who scores 30 seconds into his Barcelona debut! 🔥 He was born in 2006… 👀 pic.twitter.com/1YmZHKTfbT — ITV Football (@itvfootball) October 22, 2023

In Case you guys Missed, here’s the Marc Guiu Debut Goal for Barcelona Just in 30 Seconds 🤯pic.twitter.com/XsnSYY1rnj — 𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢 𝐄𝐫𝐚 (@harryfcb21) October 22, 2023

Video courtesy of Bein Sport.