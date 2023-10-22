Video: 19-year-old Lamine Camara scores stunning goal from his own half against AS Monaco

Metz star Lamine Camara scored a stunning goal to give the away side the lead against AS Monaco.
In the 4th minute of the game, the 19-year-old collected the ball from half-line and hit it beautifully catching the goalkeeper off the line.
AS Monaco however responded with an equaliser jusf before the half time and followed it with a goal early in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
Watch the stunning goal below:
