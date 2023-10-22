Video: “Gets away with it” – Pundit believes Maguire deserves to play for Man United over Varane

Man United are going through a very difficult spell at present despite winning their last two matches and one pundit believes that Harry Maguire deserves a place in Erik ten Hag’s team over Raphael Varane.

The 30-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the world over the past decade but it has not been all sunshine and rainbows in Manchester. The World Cup winner has struggled with injury issues and Sky Sports pundit Tim Sherwood believes Harry Maguire should be in the team ahead of the former Real Madrid centre-back.

“The best players are the ones coming off of the bench. The superstars are not there at the moment,” Sherwood said about Man United.

“I think Varane gets away with it, I really do. He is in for one week. Plays a couple of games and then he goes out injured again.

“Maguire has took all the stick in the world. He is the one who is going to be back in that team, he going to play regularly from now on, along with McTominay.”