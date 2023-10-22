Jose Mourinho was back to his old tricks on Sunday as he was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for mocking Monza’s bench following a late Roma winner.

Stephan El Shaarawy won the game for Mourinho’s men with a last-minute winner, which prompted Mourinho to turn to the opposition bench and taunt them with gestures that they were talking too much and crying too much.

The Roma boss was swiftly shown a straight red card by the referee and he will now miss their next match against Inter Milan.

“You talk a lot and then you cry,” Mourinho is said to have told Monza manager Raffaele Palladino, according to Roma Press.

This is classic Jose behaviour and the football world hopes he never changes.