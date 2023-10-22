Video: Jose Mourinho sent off for taunting Monza bench with crying gesture after late Roma winner

Roma
Posted by

Jose Mourinho was back to his old tricks on Sunday as he was shown a straight red card in stoppage time for mocking Monza’s bench following a late Roma winner.

Stephan El Shaarawy won the game for Mourinho’s men with a last-minute winner, which prompted Mourinho to turn to the opposition bench and taunt them with gestures that they were talking too much and crying too much.

The Roma boss was swiftly shown a straight red card by the referee and he will now miss their next match against Inter Milan.

“You talk a lot and then you cry,” Mourinho is said to have told Monza manager Raffaele Palladino, according to Roma Press.

This is classic Jose behaviour and the football world hopes he never changes.

More Stories / Latest News
Jesse Lingard’s football career in limbo after rejecting West Ham contract
€50m Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer target given green light to leave current club
£60m star would welcome Manchester United transfer
More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.