Video: Leon Bailey caps off wonderful Aston Villa performance with top class goal

Aston Villa were impressive 4-1 winners over West Ham on Sunday afternoon and the final goal of the game was added impressively by Leon Bailey.

The match at Villa Park was an entertaining affair which saw the home side go 2-0 ahead thanks to two goals from Douglas Luiz on either side of the break.

Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for the Hammers five minutes later but the three points were confirmed when Ollie Watkins smashed the ball into the net to make it 3-1 after 74 minutes.

With a minute to go, Bailey added the fourth with an impressive finish and the win moves Villa two points off of the top of the Premier League table.

SOME GOAL THAT FROM LEON BAILEY!!!

YOURI TIELEMANS ASSIST!pic.twitter.com/Ym04HwldXF — Football Report (@FootballReprt) October 22, 2023

LEON BAILEY WHAT A GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gw4BXGHiih — Live Sport (@AllGoalsLive_) October 22, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and beIN Sports