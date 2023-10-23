Bayern Munich team news vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray (2nd in Champions League Group A) take on Bayern (1st in Champions League Group A) on Tuesday 24th of October, at RAMS Park, at 17:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced in the Champions League, was 1972/73 where Bayern won 7-1 on aggregate over the two legs. This is the only time these two sides have faced in a competitive fixture, and Tuesday will be their second time meeting in this contest.

Galatasaray won their last Champions League game, beating Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford. Goals from Wilfried Zaha, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi for Galatasaray, and a brace from Rasmus Hojlund for United.

Bayern also won their last Champions League game, beating Copenhagen 2-1 at Parken Stadium. Goals from Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel for Bayern, and a goal for Lukas Lerager for Copenhagen.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Bayern

  • Date: Tuesday, October 24th, 2023
  • Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)
  • TV Network: TNT Sports
  • Venue: RAMS Park

Team News:

Bayern will remain without the likes of Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Noussair Mazraoui, Gabriel Marusic, Raphael Guerreiro, Leon Goretska, Tarek Buchmann and Serge Gnabry through injury.

Predicted XI:

Galatasaray: Muslera, Tasende, Bardakci, Sanchez, Boey, Torreira, Ayhan, Zaha, Akturkoglu, Tete, Icardi.

Bayern: Ulreich, Davies, Kim, De Ligt, Sarr, Kimmich, Laimer, Coman, Musiala, Sane, Kane.

