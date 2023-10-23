David Moyes makes sack admission live on Sky Sports

David Moyes has recently admitted that he could have faced the West Ham United sack had the Hammers not lifted last season’s Europa Conference League title.

Last summer saw the Londoners beat Italian side Fiorentina to win what was their first trophy in 43 years. The side’s European success saw Moyes relieved of the pressure a poor domestic put him under.

And speaking after Sunday afternoon’s 4-1 defeat away to Aston Villa, Moyes, when asked by Sky Sports if he suspected he may have been sent packing last season, said: “I don’t know.

“West Ham have been very good to me, but I hope David [Sullivan] will think I’ve been good to West Ham as well.

“Last season we didn’t do so well, but we ended up lifting a trophy for the first time in over 40 years.”

