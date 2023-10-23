Geoff Shreeves set for new role with rival broadcaster after Sky Sports exit

Former Sky Sports man Geoff Shreeves is reportedly set to take up a new role with CBS Sports following his departure at the end of last season.

Shreeves was an ever-present on Sky for 32 years, but will now be starting up a new challenge with the ever-growing CBS.

The American broadcasters are expanding their Premier League coverage and Shreeves looks a good addition, having just made his debut for them in this weekend’s coverage.

One of the first things he said was a little dig at strict broadcasting rules in the UK in comparison to the States.

“My reaction to what you’re doing there right now is one of envy,” he said. “We don’t have that here in the UK and I think that says everything about where you’re going with a ground-breaking show because we don’t have a show 2 hours long dedicated only to football.

“You can see more Premier League football if you’re living in America than you can if you live in the UK. Every game is televised for the American audience and it’s absolutely fantastic, the coverage.

“I’ve seen the growth in the knowledge and the thirst of soccer fans and with the [2026] World Cup [held in America, Canada and Mexico] looming it’s only going one way. It’s just fantastic to see.”