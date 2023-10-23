Jack Grealish impressed with Aston Villa player this season

Jack Grealish has clearly been left impressed with how Ollie Watkins is performing for Aston Villa this season.

Watkins, after scoring recently for England, was back in Premier League action against West Ham United on Sunday evening.

Not only did the Villains run out resounding 4-1 winners, but an excellent strike from Watkins saw the forward improve his already impressive tally to eight goals for the season so far.

And former club captain and boyhood fan Grealish couldn’t hide his admiration for his ex-teammate.

Taking to Instagram in the aftermath of yesterday’s emphatic victory, Watkins posted a photo with a caption that said: “Cmon!!! Big team performance. Villa Park bouncing. Sunday evening win.”

And Grealish replied saying “Top!” before goalkeeper Emi Martinez added: “Golazo.”