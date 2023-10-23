Man United discussing potential deal to land Newcastle man

Manchester United rate the work Dan Ashworth is doing at Newcastle United.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Red Devils, who are set to announce Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a 25 per cent shareholder, are considering making an approach to sign the Magpies’ footballing director.

Although Manchester United’s search for a new sporting director is expected to conclude with Monaco’s Paul Mitchell taking the job, Magpies’ fans certainly won’t enjoy seeing Ashworth linked with such a high-profile role.

Although the Englishman may not be looking to leave St. James’ Park right at this moment in time, his links to one of the sport’s biggest and most prestigious clubs is a testament to the fine work he’s doing with the Toon.

