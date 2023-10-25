Alan Hutton thinks that during the international break, a problem involving Jhon Duran may have surfaced at Aston Villa behind closed doors.

Unexpectedly, Duran was absent from the Villa lineup on Sunday when Unai Emery’s team defeated West Ham 4-1 at Villa Park.

There are no longer any photos of Duran wearing a Villa uniform on Instagram, and the Premier League team is not mentioned in his bio.

Speaking to Villa News, Hutton said: “There could be a lot of factors that go into the first game after an international break.

“Has he got a knock or is there something else that’s happened? Was he late back?

“There could be anything that’s kept behind closed doors or it could be simply that the manager just went with a different option.

“Until we know the facts about everything that’s gone on, it’s difficult to sit here and say, ‘this is what has happened’.



“One thing I do know is that when he has started or come off the bench, he’s looked really bright.

“He’s scored goals, he looks physically strong and he’s quick. He’s got everything you want in a striker and he’s very young so of course he’s going to be backup to Watkins.

“There will be opportunities for him so he needs to not get too disheartened by what’s going on in the background.

“If you have had a falling out, you know the potential is there but you need to work hard to get into this team.

“If you don’t do exactly what the manager wants, you don’t play.”