Barcelona consider transfer move for Ligue 1 ace as duo could leave

Barcelona are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe amid doubts over the future of key defensive duo Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde.

This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who suggest that Barca are already on the lookout for replacements for Christensen and Kounde, with Kimpembe looking a realistic option as he nears the end of his contract with PSG.

As things stand, the France international is on course to become a free agent at the end of this season, so one imagines there could be a lot of interest in him in the months ahead if his future isn’t resolved soon.

Barcelona would do well to pounce for Kimpembe, though some fans might also question if he’s the best option after his recent injury struggles.

Christensen and Kounde only moved to the Nou Camp last season so could also benefit from more time to show what they can do for Xavi’s side.

The report adds that PSG would ideally like to renew Kimpembe’s contract, but it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement before this campaign draws to a close.