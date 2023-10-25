Brentford and Aston Villa in running to sign 26-year-old English striker

There are at least two big names heading for the Roma exit.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claims manager Jose Mourinho is poised to leave the Italian club at the end of the season with striker Tammy Abraham likely to follow.

Mourinho’s contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the current campaign and it now seems very unlikely he’ll be offered an extension.

The same fate is thought to await Abraham too. The 26-year-old, who joined from Chelsea in 2021, does have longer left on his contract but with interest beginning to mount from clubs in the Premier League, it seems next summer could be the right time for the Englishman to make a return.

Aston Villa and Brentford are being linked with a summer approach with the latter likely to be on the lookout for a replacement for Ivan Toney, who, according to Fabrizio Romano, is set to depart the Bees amid strong interest from all of the top London clubs.

During his two years in Rome, Abraham, who has 11 senior international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 48 goals in 107 games in all competitions.

