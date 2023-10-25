Everton facing huge points deduction as Financial Fair Play punishment

Everton are reportedly facing a potentially huge points deduction as they are investigated over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

According to the Telegraph, the Premier League has recommended that the Toffees are hit with a big punishment, with 12 points being docked as the current recommended action against the club.

The report states that Everton recorded financial losses of £371.8million over a three-year period – considerably more than the £105million permitted by Premier League rules.

Everton could also face other punishments such as a transfer ban, according to the Telegraph, so all in all it’s looking pretty bleak for the Merseyside outfit if they are found to have engaged in any major wrongdoing.

A 12-point ban would see Sean Dyche’s side almost certain to be relegated, as they’d be rock bottom of the Premier League with minus-five points if it went through now.

Everton only narrowly survived relegation last season, so they could really do without these off-the-field problems making life even harder for them in the weeks and months ahead.