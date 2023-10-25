Everton facing huge points deduction as Financial Fair Play punishment

Everton are reportedly facing a potentially huge points deduction as they are investigated over alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.
According to the Telegraph, the Premier League has recommended that the Toffees are hit with a big punishment, with 12 points being docked as the current recommended action against the club.
The report states that Everton recorded financial losses of £371.8million over a three-year period – considerably more than the £105million permitted by Premier League rules.
Everton could also face other punishments such as a transfer ban, according to the Telegraph, so all in all it’s looking pretty bleak for the Merseyside outfit if they are found to have engaged in any major wrongdoing.
A 12-point ban would see Sean Dyche’s side almost certain to be relegated, as they’d be rock bottom of the Premier League with minus-five points if it went through now.
Everton only narrowly survived relegation last season, so they could really do without these off-the-field problems making life even harder for them in the weeks and months ahead.
Should have happened 12 months ago 3 teams relegated due to their cheating ways
3 teams went down because they were poor at
What has happened about Man City and their ffp? They have broken the regulations more than anyone else!
Peter. They are untouchable, always flying under the radar. Seems like money talks, this is my opinion.
Re: Seems like money talks
> Welcome 2 the real world, where have U been?
Should have happened over the betting scam during the Wimbledon match which saved “the Toffee” and relegated Sheffield United in 1994.
“Goalkeeper took bribe, court told: former Wimbledon soccer goalkeeper, Hans Segers, paid £19,000 into a bank shortly after his team was beaten 3-2 by Everton”
Hans was found not guilty by the court.
Poppycock. Another RS fan no doubt.
Man City next,then possibly Chelsea and others.zit will stop all the cheating financially,till teams find the next loophole!
Probably let off with a suspended sentence with a new stadium opening they will always keep the clubs in the oldboys club up
I’d drop them to the Championship and make the team that came in at 18th go back up to the Prem. That’d shock the rest of these footballing charlatans.
Love it
What about big sharks like Manchester City? Too powerful the big sharks to catch. Easier to catch small fish? I am a fan of Liverpool .
Everton should not get so many points deducted that’s virtually murder,a small deduction if any.They did well to avoid relegation last season hardly a reward for their efforts. ,A DISGRACE l 🤔 THINK!!!??