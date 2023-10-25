Man United dressing room unhappy with one major Erik Ten Hag flaw

Several Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with what is being perceived as ‘favouritism’ from Erik Ten Hag.

That’s according to TeamTALK journalist Fraser Fletcher, who claims ‘a number of players’ are ‘upset’ with the manager’s decision to keep on starting players who have been playing far from their best.

This has been one of the issues in the Manchester United dressing room and highlighted by Samuels tweet. A number of players have been upset by "favouritism" with poorly performing players #MUFC https://t.co/UemsYoUhQ8 — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) October 25, 2023

The player highlighted in Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst’s tweet, which Fletcher used as a way to provide his own insight, was winger Antony.

The Brazilian was signed from Ajax nearly 18 months ago in a deal worth a whopping £86 million (Sky Sports), and despite arriving at Old Trafford tipped as one of Europe’s most exciting wide-men, the 23-year-old has fallen way short of expectations.

Consequently, the South American has found himself coming under fire for what many believe to be sub-par performances. That hasn’t stopped Ten Hag from sticking by him though. Having started in the team’s last six games, in all competitions, it is clear the Dutch manager still believes the ex-Ajax winger has what it takes to be a success at one of the sport’s biggest teams.

According to Fletcher though, not everyone agrees, and Ten Hag risks unsettling his dressing room further if his obvious ‘favouritism’ is not rectified in the coming games, one of which includes a huge derby against bitter-rivals Manchester City.