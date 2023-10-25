Man United dressing room unhappy with one major Erik Ten Hag flaw

Several Manchester United players are reportedly unhappy with what is being perceived as ‘favouritism’ from Erik Ten Hag.
That’s according to TeamTALK journalist Fraser Fletcher, who claims ‘a number of players’ are ‘upset’ with the manager’s decision to keep on starting players who have been playing far from their best.
This has been one of the issues in the Manchester United dressing room and highlighted by Samuels tweet. A number of players have been upset by "favouritism" with poorly performing players #MUFC https://t.co/UemsYoUhQ8
The player highlighted in Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst’s tweet, which Fletcher used as a way to provide his own insight, was winger Antony.
The Brazilian was signed from Ajax nearly 18 months ago in a deal worth a whopping £86 million (Sky Sports), and despite arriving at Old Trafford tipped as one of Europe’s most exciting wide-men, the 23-year-old has fallen way short of expectations.
Consequently, the South American has found himself coming under fire for what many believe to be sub-par performances. That hasn’t stopped Ten Hag from sticking by him though. Having started in the team’s last six games, in all competitions, it is clear the Dutch manager still believes the ex-Ajax winger has what it takes to be a success at one of the sport’s biggest teams.
According to Fletcher though, not everyone agrees, and Ten Hag risks unsettling his dressing room further if his obvious ‘favouritism’ is not rectified in the coming games, one of which includes a huge derby against bitter-rivals Manchester City.
Ten Hag obviously feels he has to justify Antony’s costs to ManU by playing him constantly despite his underwhelming performances. He paid too much for him! Can you blame other players feeling aggrieved when their opportunities are limited to bit parts! It’s like Maguire being kept on the bench when old men purchased by Ten Hag are on the pitch letting ManU down!
it’s not like his name is sancho. thats why he keep picking this shit player ! sancho unavailable cause of his standards in training but antony producing each game and each day in training so ten hag(prank sorry i misscall him) is picking him.
The players at Man U are the worst group of players to be in the same team..their mentality is very weak and even though u disagree with the manager you have to do the talking on the pitch by your performances..and not on social media. The players at Man U are over paid, average and overhyped group of lads that think they are better than they actually are. They have failed under several managers and at this point have to take a look at themselves in the mirror 🤦🏽♂️
Every mistake we are going through i blame Ten hag foucing his boys and limiting for others, yes antony is a good player but that wing
Of course there’s favouritism how does Rashford stay in the team if not?
Favouritism is mismanagement in the highest order and is the reason for the Sancho problem. It is also affecting the dressing room and play on the pitch. Is ten Hag trying to justify his poor recruitment? He seems to be the elephant in the room rather than most of the players. He is not working, his ideas are not working, the players he has demanded are not working, how much longer can United go on performing as they are without someone above say enough is enough after what has been spent in the time he has been there.