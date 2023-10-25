Photo: Saudi takeover saved Newcastle players from having ice baths in dustbins

It’s clear that Mike Ashley was never flavour of the month when he was the owner of Newcastle United, and his eventual sale of the club to the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) opened up a whole new world of possibilities to the Magpies.

The first-team have flourished under Eddie Howe’s tutelage and thanks to the millions being poured into the business by the new owners.

In just two years, the club no longer resembles the mess it was in during Ashley’s time in charge.

Pictures have now been unearthed via NUFC TV which showed the extent to which the former chairman was trying to save money.

Ice baths have long been an accepted part of the recovery process, but where most elite level teams would have cryotherapy chambers and the like, back in 2015/16 Newcastle were having to use paddling pools, wheelie bins and dustbins.

No wonder the Toon Army were glad to see the back of Ashley!

