Sadio Mane is the new owner of French football club after helping buy players this summer

Al-Nassr and Senegal forward Sadio Mané has purchased fourth-tier French club Bourges Foot 18.

That is according to ESPN, who reports that the former Liverpool star is thought to have been willing to invest in a football club for some time and his relationship with former Bourges Foot 18 president Cheikh Sylla was pivotal in his decision to invest in the French outfit.

Mané is believed to have contributed some funds to the club in order to assist them in recruiting players during last summer’s transfer window but Wednesday’s announcement confirms him as the new owner of the club, which has already been approved by the mayor of the city, Yann Galut.

Bourges is located in the centre of Paris and competes in Group B of the Championnat National – the fourth tier of French football.

The club are currently second-bottom in Group B of the competition having won just one match all season and have never been higher than the French second division.

The club was only founded in 2021 and Mane is hoping to guide them on an amazing journey over the coming years.