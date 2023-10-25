(Video) Roberto De Zerbi gives worrying Solly March injury update

Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Solly March for ‘a long time.

That’s according to manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has reiterated just how serious the winger’s recent injury is.

Sustaining a knee injury during a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, Eastbourne-born wide-man March is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Asked for an update on the 29-year-old’s condition ahead of the Seagulls’ Europa League group game against Ajax on Thursday night, De Zerbi said: “Solly has, unfortunately, a very, very tough injury; very important injury.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea set to be cleared to sign big name from rivals for possibly less than £30m
Brentford and Aston Villa in running to sign 26-year-old English striker
Video: Jurgen Klopp’s update on the fitness of injured Andrew Robertson

“We’ll lose him for a long time, for a long period, and for [Danny] Welbeck, the same.”

 

More Stories Solly March

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.