(Video) Roberto De Zerbi gives worrying Solly March injury update

Brighton and Hove Albion will be without Solly March for ‘a long time.

That’s according to manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has reiterated just how serious the winger’s recent injury is.

Sustaining a knee injury during a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City last weekend, Eastbourne-born wide-man March is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Asked for an update on the 29-year-old’s condition ahead of the Seagulls’ Europa League group game against Ajax on Thursday night, De Zerbi said: “Solly has, unfortunately, a very, very tough injury; very important injury.

“We’ll lose him for a long time, for a long period, and for [Danny] Welbeck, the same.”