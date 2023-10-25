West Ham could land highly-rated Uruguayan who helped beat Brazil in World Cup qualifying for just £6m

Ahead of the January transfer window and with no real idea as to how much he’ll have to spend in the market, West Ham manager, David Moyes, is sure to be delighted with the news that he could acquire one highly-rated Uruguayan for as little as £6m.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side overcame Brazil in their World Cup qualifier last week, and Club America’s defender Sebastian Caceres was as good as any of his team-mates in ensuring that his country held on for a famous win against the Selecao.

Football Insider sources note that the Hammers could be in a good position to bring the 24-year-old defender to the London Stadium in January, and for a relative pittance.

They could face some stiff competition, however, as the outlet also note that Totttenham Hotpsur, Man United, Fulham and Newcastle are also all interested in his services.

A player who predominantly plays on the right side of defence, he will, perhaps, provide some decent competition for whichever club is able to get him to sign on the dotted line.

Playing alongside the likes of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo and Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez for his country shows the level at which he operates, and if he were to find a home in the Premier League, particularly at the prices quoted, the Hammers, if they can steal a march on their competitors, will have themselves a real bargain.