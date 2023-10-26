Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly facing a possible ban for a post he put up on his social media.

That’s according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, who claims the young attacker is facing disciplinary action for a post that could be deemed to have racist connotations.

The 19-year-old posted a photograph of Andre Onana and other teammates celebrating the goalkeeper’s last-gasp penalty heroics shortly after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League group game win over FC Copenhagen and included gorilla emojis.

And even though the Argentine attacker quickly deleted the post after he was advised of how the post could be perceived, the FA are aware of the post and could charge the teenager with what would be a breach of their ‘racially sensitive social media posts’ guidelines.

Although it remains unknown exactly how long Garnacho could be suspended, if found guilty, regulatory bodies could use a similar incident which happened in 2019 involving Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy as an example.

Silva was banned for one game and fined £50,000 by the FA after he compared his then teammate to an image from Spanish company Conguitos that had been criticised for racial undertones.

United’s next Premier League game is against Manchester City and will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday 29th October.