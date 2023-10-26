Arsenal eyeing La Liga duo, with 23-year-old their priority transfer target after initial talks earlier this year

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, making the 23-year-old Frenchman their top target for 2024.

Another La Liga-based player, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, is also on the Gunners’ radar in that position, while Manchester United also have an interest in him, according to Football Transfers.

Arsenal spent big on Declan Rice this summer, but one imagines they might need to strengthen in midfield again soon as Thomas Partey and Jorginho aren’t getting any younger, making a young talent like Tchouameni ideal as a long-term successor to Partey, while Zubimendi is a similar style of player to Jorginho.

Arsenal initially held talks over signing Tchouameni earlier this year, according to Football Transfers, but Madrid’s response at the time was that the former Monaco man was not for sale.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners can have better luck in their pursuit of Tchouameni next summer, and it may be that he’ll soon consider his options if he doesn’t manage to cement his place in Real’s starting line up by then.

There’s a lot of competition at the Bernabeu, so Tchouameni may feel it’s worth a change of scene to really make the most of his potential, as he’d surely play more at Arsenal and could contribute to what increasingly looks like a very promising project under Mikel Arteta.