Aston Villa team news vs AZ Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar (2nd in Europa Conference League Group E) take on Aston Villa (4th in Europa Conference League Group E) on Thursday, 26th of October, at the AFAS Stadion, at 17:45 PM (BST).

AZ Alkmaar won their previous Europa Conference League game, beating Legia Warszawa 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Aston Villa also won their last Europa Conference League game, beating Zrinjski 1-0 at Villa Park. The only goal of the game coming from John McGinn in the 94th minute to secure the victory and three points for Villa.

How to watch AZ Alkmaar vs Aston Villa

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: AFAS Stadion

Team News:

Aston Villa will remain without the likes of Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey and Timothy Iroegbunam through injury. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available for selection for Emery.

Predicted XI:

AZ Alkmaar: Ryan, Wolfe, Penetra, Bazoer, Sugawara, Clasie, Mijnans, van Brederode, De Wit, Lahdo, Pavlidis.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Bailey, Dendoncker, Tielemans, McGinn, Duran, Diaby.