Brighton team news vs Ajax

Brighton (4th in Europa League Group B) take on Ajax (3rd in Europa League Group B) on Thursday, 26th of October, at the Amex Stadium, at 20:00 PM (BST).

These two sides have never faced in a competitive fixture, and will face for the first time on Thursday the 26th of October at the Amex.

Brighton drew their last Europa League game, drawing 2-2 with Marseille. Goals from Chancel Mbemba and Jordan Veretout for Marseille, and goals from Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro for Brighton.

Ajax also drew their last Europa League game, drawing 1-1 with AEK Athens. Goals from Steven Bergwijn for Ajax and Domagoj Vida for AEK Athens.

How to watch Brighton vs Ajax:

Date: Thursday, 26th October, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Amex Stadium

Team News:

Brighton will be without Solly March, Pervis Estupinan, Tariq Lamptey, Jakub Moder, Julio Enciso and Danny Welbeck through injury. The rest of the squad is fit and available for selection for De Zerbi on Thursday to face Ajax.

Predicted XI:

Brighton: Verbruggen, Veltman, Igor, Dunk, Milner, Gross, Baleba, Mitoma, Pedro, Adingra, Ferguson.

Ajax: Gorter, Sosa, Hato, Sutalo, Gaaei, Taylor, Tahirovic, Hlynsson, Bergwijn, Brobbey, Berghuis.