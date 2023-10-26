Fabrizio Romano: Two potential Chelsea striker targets, plus clarification on CB transfer interest

Fabrizio Romano has taken to his exclusive Daily Briefing column to discuss Chelsea’s January transfer plans in attack and defence.

According to the transfer news expert, Chelsea could be keen to sign either Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney up front, with reinforcements in attack looking like a clear priority for the Blues after a difficult start to the season relying on unconvincing youngster Nicolas Jackson in that department.

Osimhen and Toney look ideal after their form for Napoli and Brentford, respectively, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks and months ahead.

Romano admits that one issue could be that it will be difficult to prise Osimhen away from Napoli in the middle of the season, so that could perhaps point towards Toney being the more realistic option.

Meanwhile, Romano added that Chelsea could also look for new signings at centre-back, depending on what opportunities come up in the market.

“With Chelsea, a new striker for sure will be discussed ahead of January, while a new centre-back can be a possibility in case they find an opportunity but they’re not desperate to get one, it depends on the market opportunities, so I can’t give names for the moment, but they have excellent directors so I’m sure they will find good options if that’s what they decide,” Romano said.

“For the striker position, we already know about links with Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen, and for sure either of them would be top top signings. For Osimhen, however, I still think a January move away from Napoli is looking difficult.”