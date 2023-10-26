Clear destination emerges for Man United’s Jadon Sancho in January

Jadon Sancho looks set to leave Man United in January and Saudi Arabia is currently seen as the destination the winger will most likely end up at.

The Englishman is currently exiled from the Man United first team by Erik ten Hag following the pair’s falling out after the Red Devil’s Arsenal defeat in early September and it has been widely reported that the 23-year-old will leave Old Trafford in January.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus have been two clubs linked to the Man United star but Laurie Whitwell is reporting that the Saudi Arabia route is seen as the most plausible option for the player in January because European teams will struggle to match his wages of more than £200,000-a-week.

Sancho has previously stated that he did not want to move to the Middle East given the fact that he is still only 23 but that may be his only option if he wants to play football during the first half of 2024.

The other option would be to lower his wage demands as climbing back up the football ladder should be seen as more important at this stage in his career.

The money will come back to him if he rediscovers the form he showed a Dortmund and that may go unnoticed by European clubs if he chooses to move to Saudi Arabia.