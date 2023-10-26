Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admitted after the Magpies’ Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund that the Premier League club were interested in signing one of their stars.

The Tyneside club were in need of a midfielder this summer and settled on Sandro Tonali, paying AC Milan a club-record £60m ($72.73m) to land the Italian player.

However, an alternative to the 23-year-old was Felix Nmecha, who coincidently scored the winner for Dortmund against the Magpies on Wednesday night.

According to GOAL, the German had been watched by Newcastle scouts for a long time and even made it onto the list of potential midfield targets that they drew up in the summer and Howe confirmed as such after Wednesday night’s match.

“He’s (Nmecha) a player that we looked at and really liked,” confirmed the Newcastle boss to reporters.

“But, yeah, he’s obviously a Dortmund player now. Was it a case of us getting someone else instead? It’s never as simple as that.”