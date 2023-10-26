Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Chelsea transfer links with €100m-rated star

Chelsea have been linked with a transfer move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, but Fabrizio Romano has dismissed these rumours in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Despite some claims that Barca are under pressure to sell a big name in the near future, it seems Romano is not aware of this being the case, with no final decision made on player sales yet.

It’s fair to say Romano doesn’t seem at all convinced by the links with Chelsea, so it seems Blues fans might do well to ignore these particular reports, even if it would be exciting to see a talent like Gavi moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old Spaniard is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, but it’s therefore pretty unlikely that Barcelona would sell this homegrown player to another major European club.

Discussing the Gavi to Chelsea links in today’s column, Romano said: “There have been some reports in Spain stating that Barcelona’s financial struggles mean they could soon be under pressure to sell a big name, with Gavi or Pedri named as likely candidates.

“This has also led to speculation about Chelsea in particular being keen to sign Gavi, who could command a fee of around €100m.

“However, it’s important to say that at the moment I’m not aware of that at all. From what I’m told, no decision will be made now on summer plans, it will depend on many things but Barca are currently not desperate to sell players.

“Also, Gavi and Pedri are considered a key part of the Barca project. Sorry to disappoint you Chelsea fans, but I don’t think there’s much to this story.”