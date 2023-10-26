Gary Neville has long been an outspoken voice about all things football and politics, and his latest gambit may well annoy Man City supporters.

The former Man United right-back, to his credit, has never held back on his condemnation of the way his former club is run, so anyone suggesting that Neville has an agenda against their cross-city rivals is barking up the wrong tree.

Given his allegiance, and that he has never held back in his compliments on the way in which City have been run and how their team under Pep Guardiola has redefined the way we think about football, he should be lauded for his honesty.

Though he’s an acquired taste for some, Neville’s voice is still one that gets heard above all the other ‘noise.’ Not frightened of voicing an opinion and being able to back it up, when he speaks people listen.

During a Q&A on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, he posted some quick fire answers to questions from some of his followers.

User @MarkyDub asked him who will win the (Premier) league, and his response was a bold one.

His one word ‘Arsenal’ answer didn’t have any other context attached, but he clearly believes that the north Londoners can go one better than they did last year when City overhauled them in the final weeks of the campaign.