Inside Spain: Jude Bellingham’s first Clasico, Real Madrid conspiracy and replacing Michael Jordan

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

There’s nowhere else to start. Real Madrid face Barcelona at 16:15 CEST on Saturday, and the headline act is a 20-year-old Englishman by the name of Jude Bellingham.

Madridista mouths will have contained no shortage of hearts on Tuesday when Bellingham limped off against Braga late on, but he has confirmed that he will be present. Not so much for Barcelona’s injured sextet. Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Pedri have been ruled out, Raphinha looks as if he will be back, while Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong could take pain-killing injections to make it back.

Either way, it will be a match of extra spice. Carlo Ancelotti spent all of his press conference answering questions on referees on Tuesday, after President Joan Laporta claimed that a ‘sociological Madridismo’ was in action in the halls of power in Spain, a general bias in politics, sports, the courts and the media. What is more, Xavi Hernandez called it ‘a reality’.

Cesc Fabregas has been very impressed with Jude Bellingham for a number of reasons. pic.twitter.com/j5uMsvAagU — Football España (@footballespana_) October 26, 2023

In addition, Barcelona Director said the treatment that Vinicius Junior got on Tuesday against Braga was ‘not racism’, but rather deserved a good slap.

What has not been made up is the court case against Madrid Council. They have given permission for a car park to be built underground next to the Santiago Bernabeu and run by Real Madrid. The locals are taking the council to court, alleging that it is a misuse of public funds to benefit Los Blancos – they could make over half a billion euros on the deal.

Meanwhile Aston Villa are clearly happy with how things are going under Unai Emery, but little did they know they had the Michael Jordan of transfers working above him. At least that’s according to former Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta, who was effusive in his praise for Monchi.

Real Betis are back in talks for former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, as they are down to their last two central defenders. Real Sociedad continue their sensational form, and are now top of their Champions League group ahead of Inter after an away win at Benfica, while Girona remain second behind Real Madrid. Anything other than a win for the Madrid side in El Clasico, and Girona will have the chance to ensure a Catalan side go top, just not Barcelona.