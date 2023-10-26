Jadon Sancho has been totally outcasted by Erik Ten Hag.

The English winger was dropped from the Red Devils’ matchday squad to play Arsenal last month, and is now facing an uncertain future after he accused his manager of lying about the reasons for his omission.

Ten Hag claimed Sancho, 23, did not feature during the side’s 3-1 defeat against Arsenal because of ‘poor levels in training’. The attacker, who immediately responded on social media, denied those claims before saying he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ by the club.

The public falling out could have been quashed had Sancho apologised to his manager but it seems the 23-year-old is determined to stand his ground; forcing a stalemate.

And now set to be offloaded in the January transfer window, Sancho is already linked with a host of clubs, including Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

However, still with two months to go before the mid-season window opens, United’s number 25 must wait to learn his fate, and in the meantime, according to a recent report from The Athletic, his day-to-day activities have not been made easy.

It has been claimed that Sancho, who has been banished and forced to either train alone or with the academy players, is no longer allowed to dine with his senior teammates.

Staff members are said to bring the former Borussia Dortmund ace his lunch in a lunchbox from the communal canteen.

Not only does this gesture see Ten Hag exert his authority, but it almost certainly signals the end of Sancho’s time at Old Trafford.