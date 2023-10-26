La Liga side Sevilla are believed to be keen to activate the option to buy clause in Boubakary Soumare’s contract after the Leicester City loanee impressed against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Spanish outfit lost 2-1 to the Gunners in their Champions League clash but the Frenchman was one of Sevilla’s standout stars on the night.

Soumare had a tricky start to life with the Andalusian club and didn’t feature much under Jose Luis Mendilibar but following his sacking, the 24-year-old has started two consecutive games under the new head coach Diego Alonso, staying on for the full 90 minutes in both matches.

Following Tuesday’s match, El Sevillista report the Spanish side are keen to sign the Leicester loanee permanently as they have the option to purchase Soumare for £13m as part of the current deal between the two clubs – Leicester signed Soumare from Lille for £17m in 2021.

The Frenchman is unlikely to have a future at the King Power next season, which is most likely going to be in the Premier League; therefore, the Foxes could bring in some money in order to fund new signings next summer.