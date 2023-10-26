Liverpool and Man United ready to battle for £43m-rated La Liga ace

The 2024 winter transfer window is a couple of months from opening, but Liverpool and Man United are already circling for one highly-rated La Liga star.

Both Premier League outfits will be keen to plug any holes in their squads during January, with the Reds perhaps having more chance to land their targets.

The failure to land both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, both of whom ended up at Chelsea, denotes that Liverpool do have money to spend, whereas with the Red Devils generally do the bulk of their spending on transfers during the summer.

Given that Erik ten Hag also splashed out on Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat amongst others, there’s a need to keep on the right side of FFP at Old Trafford.

According to TeamTalk, United and Liverpool scouts have been running the rule over Real Sociedad’s Robin Le Normand.

The defender is, apparently, available for €50m/£43m according to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano.

“The price for Le Normand is the release clause: €50m,” he said in his Daily Briefing (h/t CaughtOffside).

At 27 years of age, Le Normand has the relevant top-flight experience under his belt and that makes him an attractive proposition for both Premier League outfits.

Whether either club firm up their obvious interest in the player either in January or next summer remains to be seen.