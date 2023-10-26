Manchester City player ratings: Haaland scores brace as City retain top spot

Manchester City beat Young Boys in the Champions League 3-1 to retain top spot of Group G, with goals from Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland (x2).

City dominated throughout, having 26 shots (14 on target), holding 69% possession and making 723 total passes. However Young Boys made it difficult equalising in the 52nd minute to make it 1-1, and then holding City out until the 67th minute when Haaland made it 2-1.

Read on for our City player ratings, and who stood out for the Citizens…

Ederson – 7 – Ederson made three saves, two of which were inside his box and also made two high claims. However did get lobbed for the goal.

Nathan Ake – 7 – Solid defensively down his left side, made two clearances, two tackles and one last man tackle. Also made two key passes from left back.

Ruben Dias – 7 – Was very important in build up for City, making 94 of his 97 passes and playing six of his eight long balls. Dias also made two clearances and one block.

Manuel Akanji – 8 – Scored the opener for City, as well as doing his part defensively with two clearances and a block. Also made two key passes.

Rodri – 8 – Was a huge positive for City having Rodri back in the side, so calm on the ball, got an assist and made 103 of his 110 passes, with four key passes.

Rico Lewis – 7 – The energetic youngster covered a lot of ground both defensively and in central areas, made one key pass and made two out of two long balls.

Jack Grealish – 7.5 – Very direct down the wing, completed three out of three dribble attempts and took three shots (two of which were on target). Also made three key passes and created two big chances.

Mateo Kovacic – 6 – Played slightly higher up on the left side for City in central zones, played one key pass but wasn’t creative enough in that area of the pitch.

Matheus Nunes – 7 – Played slightly higher in midfield too but on the right, made two key passes, completed three out of four long balls and competed three of his five dribble attempts.

Jeremy Doku – 7 – Did well in his 72 minutes, was looking to be direct and ask questions of the Young Boys defense. Completed two key passes, seven out of eight dribbles and had two shots on target.

Erling Haaland – 9 – Scored a brace to secure the victory for City, did what he does best and scored the goals. Had a whopping eight shots, five of which were on target.greali

Subs: Bernardo Silva 6, Julian Alvarez 7, Kalvin Phillips N/A, Sergio Gomez N/A.