Leeds have demanded the strongest possible punishment for Everton if they are found guilty of violating financial rules as the Toffees face a possible 12-point deduction.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Leeds, along with Burnley and Leicester City, remain eager to sue Everton for £300million if they are found guilty, following two of the club’s relegation to the Championship last season.

Everton stayed in the English top flight on the final day of the season and if found guilty of their crime, they would have essentially gained an unfair advantage in staying in the Premier League.

The report says that the Toffees registered a staggering £372million worth of losses across three years, £250million above the Premier League’s limit, and could face a 12-point points deduction.

This would certainly relegate the Merseyside club to the Championship this season as Leicester and Leeds look good to come straight back up.