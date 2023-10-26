Reliable journalist sends FFP warning to Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban has provided Newcastle with a real headache heading into the January transfer window as Eddie Howe now needs to replace the Italian.

That was not on the cards until recently but seeing as the midfielder is not going to feature for the rest of the season, the Magpies need to fill that gap in their squad.

However, Newcastle need to keep an eye on Financial Fair Play rules and a loan move for Man City’s Kalvin Phillips could be the route they go down.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, journalist Graeme Bailey has been discussing how Newcastle could replace Tonali.

“Newcastle know they need to replace Tonali. Another DM/number eight wasn’t in the plans at all in January,” Bailey said.

“FFP is still a real issue for Newcastle. They’re already in the red in terms of FFP, so what do they do come January? I’d say it’s likely a loan deal that they’ll need to replace Tonali. They had to do that with Lewis Hall due to FFP.

“In terms of loan deals for these players, there are options out there, Kalvin Phillips being the main one, and City would let him out on loan. City would like to sell him but a loan with a view would suit all parties.”