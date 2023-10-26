Supporters raging as Wolves v Chelsea match confirmed for Christmas Eve

Football is still beholden to the whims of broadcasters it would seem as the Wolves vs Chelsea Premier League fixture was confirmed to be played on Christmas Eve.

It’s often said that football would be nothing without the fans, and yet they are almost always the last to be considered for various issues – particularly when it means someone can make money.

Sky Sports have now decided that they want to show the match, and the Premier League have confirmed a 1pm kick-off on Christmas Eve.

That means a trip up the M1 and M6 for Blues fans who will surely want to be spending the afternoon with their families.

The Express and Star note it’s the first time since 1966 that Wolves have had to play the day before Christmas, and no club has had to do so since 1995.

The outlet also note that supporters of both clubs are up in arms at the news, with supporters groups making their feelings known.

It appears that it is no longer enough to rinse the match going supporter of their hard earned cash, and potentially spoiling a family Christmas all for viewing figures is taking things a bit too far.

The sooner that supporters vote with their feet and let the Premier League and stakeholders know that they’ve had enough, the better.