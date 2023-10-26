Calum Chambers is unlikely to feature for Aston Villa this season.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the future of the former Arsenal defender has already been discussed internally by Aston Villa’s decision-makers.

Having failed to start a single game so far this season, as well as starting in just two Premier League games last term, it is fair to say the 28-year-old has failed to convince Unai Emery he is worthy of a place in his first-team plans.

Consequently, and with the Villains flying in all competitions, Chambers is now heading toward a Villa Park exit.

During his time in the Midlands, Chambers, who joined the club 18 months ago, has directly contributed to one goal in 30 games in all competitions.