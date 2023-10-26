Leeds endured a difficult night on Wednesday evening as the Yorkshire club lost to Stoke City in an eventful night.

Patrick Bamford missed a penalty after being subbed on before Stoke City claimed all three points with Pascal Struijk’s own goal.

Even at this very early point, the result last night creates a sizable gap between the top two teams, Leicester and Ipswich, and the rest of the pursuing pack, Leeds included.

Video below shows frustration of Leeds winger Dan James as Bamford skies the penalty.