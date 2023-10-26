Video: Napoli’s Victor Osimhen forced to choose between Messi and Haaland for Ballon d’Or

During a recent Q&A with Mario Balotelli and others, Napoli hit man, Victor Osimhen, was put on the spot regarding this year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

The ceremony takes place on Monday and it’s believed that Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi has won an historic eighth title.

However, after ripping up the Premier League’s goalscoring record books and helping to win the treble for Man City, Erling Haaland would seem to be the choice of many.

Osimhen sat on the fence when asked and wouldn’t commit to one or the other saying that they “both deserve it.”

Pictures from Calcio Napoli 24