Video: “Payback time” – Adebayor admits he doesn’t regret knee slide celebration towards Arsenal fans

When Emmanuel Adebayor ran the length of the Etihad Stadium pitch to celebrate a goal he scored for Man City against former club Arsenal, his knee slide in front of the away fans was destined to become part of Premier League folklore.

A wonderful cross from Shaun Wright-Phillips’ saw Adebayor power home before taking off like a madman and heading straight for the Gunners faithful amassed down in one corner at the opposite end.

He’s now explained the reasons behind the controversial celebration, suggesting it was because Arsenal fans abused his parents.

“Calling my mother a whore,” he told talkSPORT. “And telling me my father washed an elephant… that moment, I had to give something back.

“And when I scored that was the only thing on my mind. Give them payback time as we say.”

“I don’t regret it.” ? “When I left, they twisted the story. People abused my family… it was payback time!”@E_Adebayor reveals the full story behind his infamous knee slide for #MCFC v #AFC. His reaction to the commentary. ?? pic.twitter.com/HjxKbHl2Na — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 26, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT and Sky Sports