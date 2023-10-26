Video: Victor Osimhen’s surprising preferred destination if he leaves Napoli

There remains a lot of speculation surrounding where Napoli’s Victor Osimhen might end up next should he decide to leave the Partnopei.
The 24-year-old has yet to sign a contract extension with the Serie A champions and, whilst that’s not out of the question, it has led to suggestions he could soon be on the move.
Speaking to the Calcio Napoli 24 crew on their Twitch channel, he was asked, hypothetically, about a switch.
Without giving anything else away he noted that he’d prefer a move to MLS over the Saudi Pro League, if the terms were the same.
Pictures from Calcio Napoli 24