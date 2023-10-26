West Ham United fans will be absolutely fuming at the comments made about Jarrod Bowen from Michail Antonio.

Although Bowen recently signed a new contract with the Hammers, Antonio has admitted he could see the England international being targeted as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

“He is a bagsman. Everything he is touching is turning to gold right now,” Antonio said.

“But hey, it’s going to cost a lot of dough, man has just signed a seven-year deal. The money you get from (Mohamed) Salah, you are going to have to give it to us!

“He’s quality, left-footed and plays on the right-hand side like Mo Salah, so he is the perfect replacement, but hey, it’s not going to be easy to get him out of here. It won’t be easy because that’s a seven-year contract man has just signed.”