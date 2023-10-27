Arsenal make Ramsdale decision ahead of January transfer window

Arsenal have made a decision on the future of Aaron Ramsdale as Mikel Arteta will not allow the goalkeeper to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The England star was a key player for the Gunners as they pushed for the Premier League title last season but the current campaign has seen the 25-year-old removed from Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven by summer signing David Raya – who has started each of the last eight games in the Premier League and Europe.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are aware of the growing issue and the increased scrutiny surrounding their goalkeeper spot as Raya has not been convincing since taking over from Ramsdale.

This opens up an opportunity for the Englishman to get his spot back and only time will tell if he can do it.

The report states that Ramsdale wants regular first-team football, not only because his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 is at risk, but also to keep his career on track at a crucial time in his development.

There will be several clubs in the Premier League interested in the Arsenal star but the goalkeeper will be going nowhere this winter as he is left to fight for his place in North London.