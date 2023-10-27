Aston will have been linked with a move for the Argentine defender Marcos Acuna.

A report from Fichajes claims that the 31-year-old left-back could be heading to the Premier League in January.

Apparently, the deal is likely to cost around €15 million. Acuna has proven his quality with club and country in recent seasons and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club already have Alex Moreno and Lucas Digne at their disposal. It will be interesting to see how Unai Emery accommodates the World Cup winner in his starting lineup.

Aston Villa might have to sell players in order to make way for the 31-year-old defender during the second half of the season.

There is no doubt that Aston Villa could use more quality and depth in their squad. They are competing in European football this season and they will be hoping to push for Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa have started the season well and they are currently fifth in the league table. Signing the right players in January could help them push for a top-four finish.

Acuna has the experience and quality to thrive in the Premier League and he will be looking to make his mark in English football. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running.

Signing him for €15 million could prove to be a bargain if he manages to adapt to his new environment quickly.