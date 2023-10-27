Chelsea team news vs Brentford

Chelsea (10th in the Premier League) take on Brentford (14th in the Premier League) on Saturday, 28th of October, at Stamford Bridge, at 12:30 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Brentford beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Bryan Mbuemo and an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta securing the victory for Brentford.

Chelsea drew their previous Premier League game, drawing 2-2 with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. Goals from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea, and goals from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard for the Gunners.

Brentford won their last Premier League game, beating Burnley 3-0. Goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbuemo and Saman Ghoddos to secure victory and three points for the Bees.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2023

Kickoff: 12:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Team News:

Chelsea will remain without their long injury list, with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka all out through injury, with Armando Broja also nursing a slight knee injury since returning to the team in recent weeks.

Predicted XI:

Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Silva, James, Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Mudryk, Sterling, Palmer.

Brentford: Flekken, Janelt, Mee, Pinnock, Collins, Ajer, Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka, Wissa, Mbuemo.