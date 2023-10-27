Daniel Farke is pleased with Joel Piroe’s performances but does not think the Dutchman is a striker that is comparable to Erling Haaland.

Piroe has so far shown great flashes for Leeds. He has five goals for the Whites in his first ten games. most recently, defeating Bristol City 2-1 by scoring the game-winning goal.

“In general, I’m pretty pleased. I’m not sure if he’s a player like Haaland, but it is good he is trying to learn from the best players. It is important he stays authentic. It’s a different club, Leeds United.

“The size, expectation. It comes with more responsibility. He was the main man at Swansea. But here, it is a different topic. I’m pretty pleased with him, five goals, if he goes on in this average – that is good.

“We are happy to have him, because of his quality and his personality. Great teammate. Last two games, not at his best. But it is normal as an attacker to have quiet games,” Farke told his press conference.