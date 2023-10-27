Man City bracing themselves as Saudi’s set to approach superstar

Despite the many billions it’s believed that their owners have, even Man City are susceptible to approaches from the Saudi Pro League it seems.

The current treble winners have already seen Riyad Mahrez move from the Premier League to the Emirates, and with the avenues of communication therefore already open, Football Insider are reporting a tentative approach for another City ace.

The outlet suggest that talisman, Kevin De Bruyne is next on their radar, and with the Belgian out of contract in 2025, it’s a potential switch which could interest the club, if not yet the player.

Given that De Bruyne will be 33 by the start of the 2024/25 season, and that he could potentially improve on his £400,000 per week salary (Capology) at that stage of his career, it means that a move simply can’t be dismissed out of hand.

At the very least there might be the expectation that the player’s representatives will hear out any proposal, and in so doing that could then give De Bruyne a decision to make.

There’s no suggestion at this stage that City are preparing to offer him an extension either which appears to be a prudent decision given the player’s recent injury worries.

It would certainly be another feather in the cap of the Pro League if they’re able to tempt De Bruyne, and time will tell if he’s willing to make what might be expected to be the last big move of his career.